WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Locally owner Thom Duma Fine Jewelers has a long history of providing the valley with fine, exquisite jewelry and impeccable service.

The jewelry store, once known as Klivans Jewelry, was purchased by Founder and CEO Thom Duma’s father in 1957. In 2002, Duma shook things up by renaming the store after his father and doing some serious rebranding.

“I wanted to change the business model to go after brands. There wasn’t a branded store in the Mahoning Valley. You had to go to Cleveland or Pittsburgh,” said Duma.

Duma brought in brands like Rolex, David Yurman, Tacori and Gabriel & Co. and built his base from them.

“Everything we have is a brand. The pricing on all of our products is priced by the brand, not by us,” said Duma. “If you go to the Bahamas and see a Rolex watch, you’re going to see the same price. We’re fortunate to be the only branded store between Cleveland and Pittsburgh in an environment that’s worthy of the brands.”

Duma also just kicked off his annual Valentine’s Day promotion he calls “Diamonds and Dinner”.

“Diamonds and Dinner was started during Covid. When we came out of Covid, we said let’s do something to partner with our community with the restaurants because they were really hit hard in 2020,” said Duma. “If you buy a ring or a piece of jewelry then you can go to dinner on Thom Duma Fine Jewelers all the way through Valentine’s Day.”

‘Diamonds and Dinner’ features a $100 gift card to one of six valley restaurants: Leo’s in Howland, Salvatore’s in Austintown, Vernon’s Cafe in Niles, Mark Canzonetta’s Bistro 1907 in Youngstown, Blue Wolf Tavern in Boardman and The Springfield Grille in Boardman.

If you’re thinking about popping the question for Valentine’s Day, Duma says there’s no shortage of bridal brands, loose diamonds, lab-grown diamonds and different alternatives if someone doesn’t want a diamond. Thom Duma’s Fine Jewelers also features a variety of fashion jewelry and versatile pieces for both men and women.

Thom Duma Fine Jewelers is located at 115 W. Market Street in Warren. Call (330) 393-4696 and visit them online at www.TDFJ.com.