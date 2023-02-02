YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you you’re looking for family fun this weekend look no further than the Covelli Centre.

Crews spent the day covering the hockey rink of ice with 80 truckloads of dirt for the Toughest Monster Truck Tour roaring into town Friday, February 3rd and Saturday, February 4th.

The family friendly event features six monster trucks in racing, freestyle and a wheely competition. “One of the exciting things this year is we have two brand new trucks that just debuted three weeks ago,” said Kelly Goldman, president of Thunderbird Entertainment. “One of them is called Maximus and the other is Dozer. People just love them.”

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour also features cars that see a crushing end. “We’re actually one of the few that still use cars. Most tours don’t because it’s more difficult to get cars than it used to be. We like to keep that element because our show is old school,” said Goldman.

You can also attend a Pit Party on both days before the show. From 5:30 p.m. to 6:30p.m. on Friday or 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, all of the trucks and drivers will be on the floor ready to meet the crowds and take pictures. To attend, you must have an event ticket and a Pit Pass. The Pit Pass can be purchased for $10 or it’s free at Cocca’s Pizza.

Goldman calls the show at the Covelli Centre ‘in your face’ because there’s not a bad seat in the house. She says kids love it because they can yell and scream while having a blast.

Friday’s show starts at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available with Ticketmaster or in advance at the Covelli Centre box office. If you buy your tickets at the box office Friday night, they’ll be $5 cheaper.

The Covelli Centre is located at 229 E. Front Street in Youngstown.

To buy tickets online or for more information, head to ToughestMonsterTrucks.com.