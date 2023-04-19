COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A newly established interior design store is a two-woman-owned and operated business that offers high-quality furnishings, accessories, custom designs and a shopping experience you won’t soon forget.

“We have interior design services, we offer decor, local artists and a little bit of upscale. We try to have something for everybody,” said co-owner, president and buyer Beth Kufleitner. “We offer bridal and baby registries — everything from a gift for your mom to designing your living room. We can help with all of it.”

The store sits above the Main Street Theater in Columbiana and boasts a 3000-square-foot showroom full of everything from the modern to the eclectic.

“The majority of what we like to do is customize,” said D.J. Rigby who is not only a co-owner, but an interior designer as well. “Because it’s American-made, we have those options. We can select your fabrics, your finishes and your nail heads, along with custom wood pieces we can do, too.”

The business also employs Geoff Tuttle who makes custom wood furniture.

Living Luxe Designs can help you furnish a room or an entire home — from accessories like lamps and pictures to custom bedding, draperies, blinds, area rugs and high-quality furniture. They’ll not only hold your hand throughout the design process, but they also make house calls.

“What I do is come to your house and take measurements and decide what the best floor plan is for your lifestyle,” said Rigby. “Whatever you have, we take into consideration like your animals, your children, your grandchildren and all the things that are important in your life. The most personal thing next to your children is your home and you need to make sure you love it. If you love it, you will love it forever.”

Living Luxe Designs is located at 5 North Main Street in Columbiana above the Main Street Theater. Call (330) 892-0159 and visit them online at LivingLuxeDesigns.com.