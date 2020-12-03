Stadium GM looking to collect over 1,200 toys for Toys for Tots

You can donate toys for newborns all the way through teen years

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The holiday season is the best time of year to give back to your community.

Stadium GM in Salem has collected donations for Toys for Tots for many years, and this year, it is even more important.

Last year, they were able to meet their goal of 1,000 toys donated, so this year, they are striving for over 1,200 toys.

“I mean, it’s such a tough year, with, you know, everybody being laid off, or can’t go to family gatherings, just to know that they have some kind of stability, that’s a big thing right there,” said sales consultant Scott Henthorne.

Henthorne has been working with the Toys for Tots collection at the dealership for about 11 years. He says knowing the kids will be happy is special.

“The little smiles on the kids’ faces, you know, I mean we don’t get to see them. Parents usually come in and take care of it, but you know, the kids have something to open,” said Henthorne.

Toys for Tots works with the Marines to make the collection possible. Stadium GM owner Shorty Navarro is a Marine Veteran himself .

“I know it’s near and dear to his heart and a lot of the people around this community, they look up to Mr. Navarro. He’s a phenomenal guy who helps out the community a lot,” said Henthorne.

You can donate new, unwrapped toys for newborns all the way through teen years.

Though children’s toys are easier to find, the teen years should not be forgotten. Things like headphones, advanced board games, puzzles and even sports equipment are appreciated.

You can donate at Stadium GM, but if you can’t make it there, you can find a donation box in your community on the Toys for Tots website.

If you are in need of assistance this holiday season, there is a place to sign up to pick up toys also on the Toys for Tots website.

Donations at Stadium GM will be accepted through December 16.