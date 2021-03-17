St. Patrick’s Day celebrations commence after postponement last year

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Patrick’s Day 2020 was the celebration that never came for many because around the same time restaurants and bars were forced to shutdown due to the pandemic.

Some say they were able to get their celebration in the Saturday before Governor DeWine announced the statewide shutdown last March, but by the time the holiday rolled around, there was nowhere to go.

This year, Frenchy’s Irish Pub and Grill hosted an event that spanned into their parking lot. They had a large tent that housed extra seating and a stage for live music.

Frenchy’s opened their doors at 5AM for people to start celebrating.

“4:30 in the morning there was people waiting to get in. So, by 5:30 the bar, the seats that we have in there were full,” said Frenchy’s owner Mike French.

Many were excited to enjoy the great weather and be around their friends after a two-year hiatus from going to a St. Patrick’s Day event.

A group of friends were excited to finally get together once again, even wearing their kilts for the occasion.

“We were kind of hesitant just from a standpoint of everyone was waiting until the last minute to post stuff about what was going to be open and what wasn’t. But, either way, I mean, it’s nice, it’s a beautiful day, so it just added a lot of excitement to get out and just enjoy the day,” said attendee Brian Seese.

“You know, we’ve all been trapped in our house for a number of months. You couldn’t do anything. Fortunately, it’s a beautiful day today, we get a chance to be outside, get back with our friends, and celebrate our heritage,” said another attendee Bob Durbin.

If you want to celebrate after work, Frenchy’s will be open until 11PM.