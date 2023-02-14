GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re not sure what to buy your loved one for Valentine’s Day, look no further than Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts.

“I think Valentine’s Day is a time to tell people that you love them and remind them just how special they are,” said owner Dee Kempe. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money. I think it’s really sweet when people bring their kids in and they’re picking something out for mom. I always loved to get those gifts my kids picked out themselves.”

Dineen’s offers a wide variety of gifts for women, men and children of any age at any price range. Gifts include diamond heart necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings. Dineen’s also carries Bulova and Caravelle watches that they’ll engrave themselves, along with functional wedding bands for men and women.

Whatever gift you need for any occasion, Dineen’s has you covered.

“We do a lot of wedding and baby gifts here,” said Kempe. “We also have a gentleman locally who does watercolors for us. People will bring us a picture of their home and he will do it in watercolors. I also have porch signs here that are made in the U.S.”

Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts is located at 822 N. State Street in Girard. For more information, call (330) 545-4159 and visit DineensJewelryandGifts.com.