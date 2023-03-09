HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A well-known medical facility is now open in Trumbull County. Southwoods Health has opened its newest location in Howland. It also boasts a big technological first for Trumbull County.

“So what we are trying to do is keep everything local,” said Angela Kerns, Chief Operating Officer at the surgical hospital at Southwoods. “We’re dedicated to providing the best care that we can. We’ve invested five million dollars here into a 3T MRI, the first in Trumbull County.”

Kerns says the new 3T MRI ensures the highest quality images with enhanced anatomical detail helping lead to more accurate diagnoses. It’s also faster, less noisy and features a wider opening. These digital systems, which include X-ray services, are able to provide clear, sharp and detailed images instantly.

The new facility also has four doctors on staff: a pain management specialist, two spinal surgeons and an orthopedic surgeon.

“This is part of our comprehensive care that we’re providing here,” said Kerns. “We’re thrilled to be in Trumbull County and we hope to grow bigger in the future.”

The Southwoods Health Trumbull County location is located at 9371 E. Market Street in Howland. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. For more information call (330)965-5090 and visit them online at SouthwoodsHealth.com.