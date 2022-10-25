Axio Fitness now has six convenient locations to make getting into shape easier than ever and now offers a new stretch therapy service. In November, Axio Fitness is offering 10% off stretch therapy packages. The personalized stretch session utilizes massage and stretch tools to help those who may be dealing with injuries, nagging pains, prior surgeries or back problems.

Axio Fitness prides itself on offering private one-on-one training and nutrition customized to your body, goals, needs, and wants. Trainers typically work with people who are not comfortable in a large gym environment or are looking for professional guidance to use the equipment they have at home.

To learn more about Axio fitness watch the video above. You can also visit axiofitness.com or call (234) 236-4296.