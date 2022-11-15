COLUMBIANA, Oh – If you’re looking for a huge inventory of quality furniture and great holiday finds, head to Bargains Unlimited Furniture in Columbiana. You won’t wait months to get your furniture at Bargains Unlimited Furniture because you can simply buy it and take it home today.

Bargains Unlimited Furniture sells new and used furniture. The store is fully stocked with sofas, table sets, bed sets and so much more. You’ll find things like American Made Bedrooms from Orwell, Ohio, Amish mattresses, coffee and end tables, Lane Furniture and Recliners, antiques, consignment and barn door TV stands to name a few. You’ll find name brands here too, like P Graham Dunn Décor, Lane and Catnapper and they deliver. Shop here for the holidays for gift items and stocking stuffers like home decor and candles.

Bargains Unlimited Furniture is locally owned and operated and located in the Sparkle Plaza. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Find them at 1113 Village Plaza in Columbiana and check them out online at bargainsunlimitedfurniture.com.