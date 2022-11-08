SHARON, Pa (WKBN) – The Winner on West State Street in Sharon has thousands of items for all of your holiday needs. The Winner has four floors of merchandise with great gift ideas at great prices.

Shop the latest fashion trends for holiday parties, events, homecoming, winter formals, holiday gifts, prom dresses and weddings. Shop great gift ideas from sweaters to scarves, handbags, jewelry, accessory, winter items, coats and so much more. If you don’t know what to buy, The Winner offers gift cards.

The Winner is also the prime place for brides to be and is a featured Morelli bridal boutique store. Future brides can make an appointment to check out exclusive gowns by calling (800) 344-2672. The Winner also takes care of the mother of the brides, offers children’s formal wear and carries plus sizes. The winner is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Small Business Saturday. Regular business hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Make sure you follow The Winner on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and head to www.TheWinnerOutlet.com.