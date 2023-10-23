COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – If your feet are tired and they’re screaming at you, this is the year you start taking better care of them. And the place to do it is at Cobbler’s Corner in Columbiana.

This year, there’s a new line of shoes to help you do just that.

“We started carrying Aetrex,” said Cobbler’s Corner Certified Pedorthist Jennifer Balint. “They give you a little bit of fashion and lots of comfort. They have removable orthotic insoles, and they’re all leather.”

Of course, Cobbler’s Corner still carries all of the staples you’ve grown to depend on like men’s work boots, but they also have ladies’ work boots which can be hard to find.

“We do carry a nice line of non-steel and safety toe ladies’ footwear,” said Balint.

If you’re looking for a perfect pair of cowboy boots, Cobbler’s Corner has you covered.

“We started carrying the Ariat brand,” said Balint. “We carry their work line and their clothing line. So there’s a lot of selection of different work boots and apparel. Coats, hoodies, pants.”

Cobbler’s Corner also carries athletic shoes like Brooks and Saucony and also offers a full line of shoe repair, purses, and leatherwork.

Cobbler’s Corner is located at 1115 Village Plaza in Columbiana. Call (330) 482-4005 and visit them online at CobblersCorner1.com.