Take a break from holiday shopping and grab a bite to eat Stonebridge Grille and Tavern

The restaurant is the perfect place to relax and enjoy time with family or take a break from holiday shopping

Stonebridge Grille and Tavern has some amazing food at both their Howland and Boardman locations.

They have so many options, from sirloin to their famous ribs and their different salads. There is an entree for anyone in your family.

You can dine-in or carryout at both locations. The carryout system is very efficient and pick up is easy with curbside service.

Stonebridge Grille has a private dining room where you can host your holiday party up to 45 guests.

To book a reservation, you can call the Boardman location at (330) 629-8040 or the Niles location at (330) 652-8040.

Guests at the restaurant can get a great deal on gift cards starting Black Friday. With a $50 you spend on gift cards, you get a $10 bonus card. So, spend $100 on gift cards and receive a $20 bonus card, and so on.

Stonebridge Grille is located in Howland at 1415 Niles-Cortland Road and in Boardman at 1497 Boardman-Canfield Road.