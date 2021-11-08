Small Business Saturday – Cobbler’s Corner

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Black Friday is the largest sale of the season at Cobbler’s Corner in Columbiana.

You get the best discounts and they have combined it with Small Business Saturday so it is one large sale. All of their footwear, belts, socks and slippers (and everything else) is on sale.

Red Wing, Timberland, Carhartt, Keen, Irish Setter are just a few of the brands you’ll see in stock for work boots.

Brooks, New Balance and Saucony are some of the popular brands for athletic shoes.

And yes, they do still offer shoe repair!

To learn more about Cobbler’s Corner, watch the video above or visit their website.