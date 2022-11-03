Antone’s Kitchen continues to grow with its newest location in Columbiana. Now it’s even easier to grab some great Italian food, plan a holiday meal and buy stocking stuffers.

Antone’s is offering great deals during a hectic holiday season. Starting Black Friday until the first of the year you’ll get 20% off any gift card purchase of $50 or more. As many as you want. Antone’s is also open on New Year’s Day this year.

If you don’t want to cook closer to the holiday Antone’s has you covered with catering for office parties, house parties and even Christmas Eve.

Antone’s Kitchen has locations in Howland, Boardman, Canfield and now Columbiana. Stop by or visit them online at AntonesKitchen.com