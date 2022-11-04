AUSTINTOWN, Oh – Berry’s Natural Food Market in Austintown is the kind of store where you can get things where you can’t find anywhere else. They specialize in products are that are non-GMO and gluten-free. Berry’s features several local products like the ever-popular big seller Sweet Jane Elderberry syrup, Joe Schmo’s hot peppers and oil, local eggs, local goat milk, honey, syrup, and much more.

Berry’s Natural Food Market also has an entire smoothie bar. All of the ingredients are organic and you can even build your own smoothie with oat milk, almond milk, any fruit, and add-ons like bee pollen, ginger root, and collagen. Berry’s has you covered for the holidays too with gluten-free stuffing and pie crusts as well as organic and non-GMO canned pumpkin and cranberry.

Berry’s Natural Food Market, the corner of Raccoon Road and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown. Visit them online at BerrysNaturalFoodMarket.com.