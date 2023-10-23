GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re struggling to figure out what gift to buy for someone who means so much to you then head to Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts in Girard.

Dineen’s specializes in so many different gifts, that it’s difficult to pinpoint just what the business specializes in.

“I feel we are a giftable store,” said owner Dee Kempe. “Whatever you’re looking for. Whatever price range. We can help you.”

And you have gifts for just about everyone is an understatement. Something new is an engravable keychain made by Shinelife, a company out of Florida.

“You send me a signature and we can put it on just about anything. The keychain is really a wonderful gift for a man,” said Kempe.

Dineen’s also has special gifts for the holiday too.

“Well, this year we have our Santa’s kindness ornament. You scan the code and it is going from December 1st through Christmas,” said Kempe. “Acts of kindness every day. And it comes with the journal. So your child will follow what Santa wants them to do.”

There’s also Kodos Jewelry Co. special.

“This year when you spend $70, you’re going to get to buy a ring, which is normally a $60, for $30,” said Kempe. “Every year we do a flier and this year it is a bracelet. And we’re going to donate the whole $10 to the Emmanuel Community Care Center here in Girard.”

Dineen’s also offers free gift wrapping and gift cards. Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts is located at 822 North State Street in Girard. For more information, call (330) 545-4159.