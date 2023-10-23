BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Only one local store offers a 10,000-square-foot showroom of classic, contemporary and hard-to-find furnishings for your home or office.

Home Again Consignment and Design on South Avenue in Boardman offers great deals, flexible pricing and complimentary appraisals on the consignments you bring in to sell.

Have you inherited a lot of things lately and you don’t know what to do with it all? Home Again says to skip the garage sale.

“Forget all that work. Send us pictures,” said owner Sophia DeRobbio. “We sell the items for you at a 50/50 consignment rate. We save you the work and send you a check. So it’s fairly easy.”

Home Again Consignment and Design is also a great place to shop for Christmas with great sales and gift cards.

“We do offer gift cards and we just recently added a monthly 50% off sale,” said DeRobbio. “So for all of the consignments that are coming to term and ending every month, we discount items for 50% off. And you get designer finds for a fraction of the cost.”

And Home Again Consignment and Design offers products from all over the world.

“We have world relics,” said DeRobbio. “Honestly, you never know what you’re going to find here. Right now we’re featuring a pinball machine from 1931. That’s a vintage find made right on Market Street. So, it’s good to stop in because you never know what you’re going to see.”

But you’ll also find things are trending as well.

“Right now, Boho and mid-modern finds are really hot. And what better place to find them than at a secondhand store where you can get them for a fraction of the cost?” said DeRobbio.

Brandy: Home Again Consignment and Design, South Avenue in Boardman. You can visit them online at Home-Again.co.