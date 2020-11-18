From hand-rolled cigars to local craft beer, Havana House is your one-stop shop

They have everything from coffee, to wine and beer and even hand-rolled cigars

The Havana House in Boardman is your one-stop shop for gifts to satisfy even the hard to shop for bunch on your list.

They have everything from coffee, to wine and beer and even hand-rolled cigars.

In house, they have the Youngstown Coffee Company. You can come in for a cup, but you can also order online on the Youngstown Coffee Company website.

If you don’t want to leave the house, don’t worry because they offer delivery and will bring your cup of joe right to your door.

Havana House takes pride in partnering with local breweries in the Valley. They sell whatever product the breweries are willing to put out. Some brands they have are Birdfish, Modern Methods and Nobel Creatures.

Maybe you are shopping for a wine lover? They got a great selection to choose from.

Havana House owner, Tony Bellatto has been making cigars in the Dominican Republic since 2012 and has been distributing them nationally.

They have their own cigar factory in the Dominican Republic and then sell them right here in the Valley.

They have a 5-pack sampler they will be releasing soon that would make a great gift.

They also have a members only smoking room at has 24 hour access, so anyone working any time of the day, can come in, relax, and enjoy a nice cigar.

Everything they sell in store you can bundle to create a gift package.

For the holiday season, Havana House is running specials on lighters, cutters and other accessories.

Havana House has two locations, one in Boardman at 235 Boardman-Canfield Road and in Niles at 5801 Youngstown-Warren Road.