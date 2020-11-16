Find toys for the little and big boys at Phil’s Sales and Service

All toys will be 10% off starting Black Friday and will run through Christmas

Normally, Phil’s Sales and Service would be at the Canfield Fair with the toy truck near the grandstand, but due to the fair being canceled this year, they had to make new plans.

You enter Phil’s and you would have a moment where you might wonder if you were at the right place and didn’t end up at a toy store.

The toys they were unable to sell at the fair fill the shelves inside. They have so many toys that they decided to put them all on sale in order to clear the store.

All toys will be 10% off starting Black Friday and will run through Christmas.

You can find every color of toy tractors and other farm toys. They also have some Kubota brand hats, gloves and t-shirts.

But, once you go around back, you will find the second space at Phil’s dedicated for the “big boys”.

Phil’s Sales and Service is the only store in the area with a completely indoor showroom, perfect place to shop year round.

They have mowers, tractors, utility vehicles, really anything in the agricultural market.

You can buy these maintenance machines at a good rate too with a variety of financing options and rebates.

If you are needing a tune up on your machine, Phil’s can take care of you. You can come on in or call the store at (330) 482-5548.

Phil’s Sales and Service is located at 1472 Columbiana-Lisbon Road in Columbiana.