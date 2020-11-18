Find exclusive, affordable elegance at Direct Jewelry Niles

Direct Jewelry Niles is here to help find the right piece for anyone who walks through their door

The holidays are always a popular time of year to shop for jewelry for your loved ones. At Direct Jewelry Niles, they specialize in exclusive, affordable elegance and can help you find the perfect gift.

The previous owner, Lisa Valentini has recently retired after 15 years at Direct Jewelry Niles and her daughter, Laura Blasko has since taken over the business.

Blasko has worked beside her mother for years and wants to uphold their reputation in the area of having unbelievably low prices, personalized service and unique styles.

A favorite in store is the Preciosa Line, which has beautiful, colorful necklaces that are made out of Czech crystal. They are stylish, naturally elegant designs that stand the test of time.

For a more casual, everyday piece, you can find The Lace Project, which are handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces made in the U.S. The jewelry features a mix of gemstones and crystals and are great to wear day or night.

Direct Jewelry Niles is the only jewelry store in the Valley that can do custom, personalized jewelry. You can have fingerprints, handwriting, drawings or a photo engraved into a wearable piece that can be passed down through generations.

For men, Direct Jewelry Niles carries the Citizen watch collection, one of the world’s largest producers of watches.

The watches are eco-driven, which means they are fueled by light and do not require a single battery.

If you happen to have a watch that runs on batteries, you can come into store and purchase a new battery for only $3.75, installation included.

Any jewelry you have that might need some repairs or resizing, you can take it to the store and have their experienced goldsmith repair it for an affordable rate.

Some services include, ring sizing, retipping, reshanking, rhodium, stone mounting, soldering, stone tightening, cleansing and much more.

If you are looking for a gift for someone that isn’t jewelry, you can find collectible brands such as Foundations, Jim Shore and Department 56, to name a few.

They also have gift cards available and will gift wrap anything you buy for free.

For Small Business Saturday, Direct Jewelry Niles is kicking off the new year early with 21% off everything in store.

They also are running a sale everyday on Trollbeads. Everything in the Trollsbead line is 40%.

Direct Jewelry Niles offers a layaway option, making it even more affordable for you to buy the perfect gift.

Maybe you are looking to get rid of some old jewelry? You can bring it in to the store and get cash for your 925 silver, gold and diamonds.

To find out more information or to discuss repair needs, you can call the store at (330) 552-4376.

Direct Jewelry Niles is located at 2658 Niles-Cortland Road S.E.

They are open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.