Explore your relationship with God at Old North Church in Canfield

With the holiday season right around the corner, now is a great time to begin the search for a church to join if you are new to the area or just want to explore more into your faith.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the election season, many people have big questions about life and can turn to church and faith for answers.

Old North Church in Canfield is always accepting new members to the church. They do not care where you came from, where you’ve been, or what you have done. They believe that God has a message of hope for everyone and that is what they proclaim through gospel at Old North Church.

The church is great for families with children of all ages.

They offer ministries for children that are newborn all the way through high school and college. There are also adult bible study groups that meet.

No matter the age, it is a great opportunity for the entire family to grow.

Old North Church offers in-person and virtual services every Sunday at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. On Christmas Eve, they will offer services at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Old North Church is located at 7105 Herbert Road in Canfield.