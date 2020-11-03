Do your feet a favor and head to Cobbler’s Corner in Columbiana

There is an in-store certified pedorthist, a specialist in modify shoes and inserts to help you be more comfortable

Having comfortable footwear should be a priority this holiday season and Cobbler’s Corner in Columbiana can help you find the right choice.

At Cobbler’s Corner, there is an in-store certified pedorthist, a specialist in modify shoes and inserts to help you be more comfortable.

It is an easy process to get fitted for the right inserts and shoes for your needs. In the store, they have a machine that can show you where you apply the most pressure, and how to correct your stance to increase comfort.

Once you get the results, Cobbler’s Corners have certified fitters in the store to assist customers in getting that custom fit.

They have a variety of orthotics available. You can go the custom made route or you can choose an over the counter option and the pedorthist can help adjust those to your needs.

There is also a wide variety of shoes they sell, from athletic wear to leisure wear, to work boots. Some name brands they cary include Red Wing, Timberland, Carhartt, New Balance, Brooks and Vionic.

Cobbler’s Corner also offers shoe and boot repair services in store.

The pedorthists work by appointment only. Please call the store at (330) 482-4005 to schedule an appointment.

Cobblers Corner is located at 1115 Village Plaza in Columbiana.