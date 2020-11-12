Discover a grand selection of the latest styles at The Winner

From casual wear to formal wear to even a whole floor dedicated to bridal gowns, this is the perfect place to find stylish pieces

Ladies, you can find just about any style of clothing you can imagine at The Winner in downtown Sharon.

From casual wear to formal wear to even a whole floor dedicated to bridal gowns, this is the perfect place to find fashionable wear.

With four floors and 75,000 square feet filled with clothing, you will be able to find you or someone you are holiday shopping for the perfect piece.

They have an experienced sales team that is in store to help you find exactly what you want.

The Winner also has whimsical Christmas sweaters for those wanting a festive and fun look for an event or holiday party. They also carry the holiday jewelry to match.

Don’t worry about not finding something in you can afford, The Winner carries a variety of pieces that fits your budget and looks amazing.

The Winner has gift cards available for purchase, as well.

If you are looking for a great bridal gown, you can shop in store and find the perfect dress for the perfect day.

To shop bridal, you will want to book an appointment with the bridal staff. You can do so by calling The Winner at (724) 346-9466.

The Winner is located at 32 West State Street in downtown Sharon.