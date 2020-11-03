Buy or sell one-of-a-kind finds at Home Again Consignment

Furniture and decor from all parts of the world are showcased throughout the store

Home Again Consignment in Boardman has 10,000 square feet filled with one-of-a-kind finds to add to your home.

In the store, you can find a great selection of gifts and unique finds, perfect for holiday shopping.

Furniture and decor from all parts of the world are showcased throughout the store, from Japan to right here in the Youngstown area.

They also offer delivery for customers who purchase some of the larger items.

Trying to sell your home and want it to look its best? They offer home staging so you can have a furnished home to show for sale, even if you have already moved. They will even help you decorate your new home.

Home Again Consignment also offers custom printing for signs, invitations, parties and more.

Not only can you buy items in store, but you can also sell your old items in the showroom.

Home Again Consignment takes the pain out of trying to downsize or get rid of things. They will appraise your item for you for free, then market it in the showroom and online for six months and split the profit equally.

Don’t worry about the condition of your items, they will make sure the piece is restored and ready to be sold before hitting the showroom.

Home Again Consignment encourages flexible pricing on all their items. Each month an item is in the showroom, the price is lowered to help make room for more inventory.

Buyers are encouraged to make an offer on items. The original seller has the last say, so the store will check with them and see if they can compromise a deal.

They are about encouraging others to repurpose old furniture and decor.

At the store, once a month, they host a chalk painting class to repurpose items and turn them into something beautiful.

For more details on the classes, you can call (330) 245-4126, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages or visit their website.

Home Again Consignment is located at 7689 South Ave. in Boardman.