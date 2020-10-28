Antone’s Kitchen can cater your occasions this holiday season

Some best-sellers include cavatelli and meatballs and their fried cheese

Antone’s Kitchen in Boardman has been serving up great food since 1961.

Antone’s was originally located on Market street in Boardman and has since moved to the Creekside Plaza on Route 224. They also have another location in Howland.

The interior is filled with family photos, dating back multiple generations, making the space feel like home.

At Antone’s there are many options of food. Some best-sellers include cavatelli and meatballs and their fried cheese.

Due to the pandemic, many families have been eating out less frequently. At Antone’s you can pick up family pans that serve a family of four for under $5 a person.

You can also order Antone’s for carryout at their website or order on DoorDash and GrubHub to have your food delivered.

Need to feed more than just a family? Antone’s offers catering all year long. For the holiday season, the catering menu will have some special dishes, including filet mignon, calamari and cheese trays.

They are also selling gift cards this season with 20% back. That means that everything you buy, you will get 20% to spend at either location.

Antone’s in Boardman is located at 1419 Boardman Canfield Road and the Howland location is at 1913 Niles Cortland Road.