Aebischer’s Jewelry hosting two-day sale for Small Business Saturday

This year, the store is hosting their annual Small Business Saturday event on Friday and Saturday

Aebischer’s Jewelry in Poland has been in the Mahoning Valley for 92 years, selling a variety of jewelry and watches.

The store offers a variety of items at different price points, so you can find something beautiful at any budget. Some pieces start as low as $28.

They also have a wonderful bridal section, featuring beautiful engagement rings and wedding bands.

For those who are new to shopping for jewelry, Aebischer’s has an experienced sales team and two certified gemologists on site to help you find the perfect gift.

Not only can you find fine jewelry at Aebischer’s, but you can also shop for great men’s watches. The store carries the watch line Oris. This watch line has been around since 1904 making Swiss-made, automatic watches.

This year, the store is hosting their annual Small Business Saturday event on Friday Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store will be open normal business hours, 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, allowing three sets of customers inside the store at a time. The two-day event is to ensure customers are not waiting outside for too long and are still able to get a beautiful piece at a discounted price.

Aebischer’s Jewelry is offering everything in store 25% off, up to $2,500. Anything over $2,500, you will still get $625 off.

Aebischer’s Jewelry is located at 68 South Main Street in Poland.