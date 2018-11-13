Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Youngstown police looking for info on Pennsylvania woman missing since June
Top Stories
Browns’ Mayfield “sore” with rib injury, CB Williams to IR
Top Stories
Technical problems arise as early voting starts in Georgia
Apple event could include smaller iPhone, 5G announcement
One year later: Timeline of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnapping, murder
WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence hosting ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Columbus
Live
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big 22
High School Football Standings
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Big Game
Masters Report
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Halloween and fall events 2020
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Veterans Voices
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Small Business Saturday
His and Hers Home Furnishings – Small Business Saturday
Video
Home Again Consignment Furniture – Small Business Saturday
Video
Dashing Diva’s Boutique – Small Business Saturday
Video
Old North Church – Small Business Saturday
Video
Dineen’s Jewelry – Small Business Saturday
Video
More Small Business Saturday Headlines
Aebischer’s Jewelry – Small Business Saturday
Video
Milsek – Small Business Saturday
Video
Once Upon a Child, Niles – Small Business Saturday
Video
Salt Sensations – Small Business Saturday
Video
Peaberry’s – Small Business Saturday
Video
Do-Cut – Small Business Saturday
Video
Muscle Connection – Small Business Saturday
Video
Cobbler’s Corner – Small Business Saturday
Video
Small Business Saturday – Home Again Consignment Furniture
Video
Small Business Saturday – Cobbler’s Corner
Video
Trending on WKBN.com
Second stimulus checks: No House vote expected this week on federal aid
Weather
WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence hosting ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Columbus
Live
Crews demolish landmark bank building in Youngstown
Video
Federal grand jury indicts man after package of cocaine delivered to Youngstown house