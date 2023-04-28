SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A local retirement community handed out honors Friday to a former resident and its medical director.

A dedication was held for the newly renovated fountain at Copeland Oaks Retirement Community in Sebring. It was all to honor the Copeland Oaks Medical Director, Dr. Thomas Vrable and also in memory of resident, Calvin “Gene” Hutto.

Families and staff gathered for the dedication of the fountain and newly erected plack. Copeland Oaks CEO Dave Mannion said Dr. Vrable has been invaluable to the facility, especially during COVID-19.

“Whether it is in a time of war or a time of crisis like 9-11, you hear people say when there’s peril there’s those that run toward danger and those that run from it. He’s the guy that ran towards it,” said Mannion. “He was on the front lines with us from day one and was a very calm voice of reason and so we pay tribute to him today.”

The Methodist faith-based nonprofit facility was started in 1967. It sits on 250 acres and boasts not only the fountain but a lake with a 30 horsepower fountain that shoots water into the air and it’s all in a village-like setting. It offers completely independent living with added options ranging from light housekeeping and meals to memory care and skilled nursing assistance to a complete 24/7 onsite medical center.

Copeland Oaks is located at 800 S. 15 Street in Sebring. For more information call (330) 938-6126 and visit them online at CopelandOaks.com.