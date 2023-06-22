CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Are you ready for some football at a price you and the family can easily afford?

The USFL Playoffs are back in Canton and WKBN is giving our viewers a special discounted ticket offer for the North Championship game on Saturday, June 24, and the final championship game on July 1.

“So the USFL is a spring professional football league that plays in four hubs across the country,” said Jeff Ryznar, president of 898 Marketing in Canfield. “The North Division Championship is right here in Northeast Ohio at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.”

Fans will watch the Pittsburgh Maulers take on the Michigan Panthers along with lots of great entertainment from the ZOOperstars. The first 500 fans in attendance will also receive a USFL seat cushion.

Then on Saturday, July 1st the winners of the Northern and Southern Divisions will face off in the USFL Championship at 8 PM in Canton.

“The Pittsburgh Maulers, last year, were the worst team in the league,” said Ryznar. “They have grown into the best team in the North division. It is truly embracing the passion that Pittsburgh Sports has created. They’ve embraced this culture of championships and it is on full display right now.”

And taking your family to the game won’t break the bank either.

“The tickets for the game are very affordable,” said Ryznar. “A family of four can attend for less than $60.”

The North Division Championship is happening Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased right now through this offer for just $15.