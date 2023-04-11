NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The New Castle School of Trades has a long history of helping people thrive in successful trade careers. The school hosted its seventh annual job fair featuring around 100 skilled trades employers from the surrounding area. The companies in attendance were looking to hire for various skilled trade positions, including the 11 trade programs offered by NCST like Automotive Technology, Combination Welding, Electrical Technology and more.

“This is a world now that certainly requires hands on, practical training beyond just universities,” said NCST President Rex Spaulding. “When you think about it, everybody that comes to your house like an HVAC technician, a plumber, a carpenter, anyone that works on your car–they’re all tradespeople. These are individuals who once they have the skills attained, it’s something nobody can take away from them.”

The open house featured employers from the trucking industry, automotive companies, heating and cooling companies, utility companies and many more. Those in attendance were able to speak to owners and employees of the companies and learn what they’re about.

Programs at NCST vary from six weeks for truck driving programs all the way to associate degree programs that are 14 months in length. Financial aid assistance is also available for those who qualify and NCST also offers job placement assistance.

The New Castle School of Trades is located at 4117 Pulaski Road in New Castle, PA. For more information or to take a tour of the school call (724) 964-8811 and visit them online at NCSTrades.edu.