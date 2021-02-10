One Hot Cookie teams up with local dealership for Valentine’s Day deliveries

It won't be hard to miss this electric blue car that will be decked out with the One Hot Cookie Logo

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so why not get your sweetheart a sweet treat this year?

One Hot Cookie has so many goodies to choose from, including hot cocoa bombs, truffles and a special gift box of Valentine’s Day exclusive cookies.

“We are super excited. Valentine’s Day is one of our favorite holidays. We just love spreading love and kindness, of course sweet treats all over the Valley and all over the country,” said owner Bergen Giordani.

One Hot Cookie is teaming up with Sweeney Chevrolet to showcase the new all-electric Chevy Bolt for Valentine’s Day deliveries.

Credit: One Hot Cookie

Credit: One Hot Cookie

Credit: One Hot Cookie



“Our friends at Sweeney were so generous to let us use an all-electric Chevy Bolt to drive around town to just show everyone in the Valley how practical using an all-electric vehicle is, and how easy it is to use,” said Giordani.

It won’t be hard to miss this electric blue car that will be decked out with the One Hot Cookie Logo. If you spot the car, don’t hesitate to show it off. If you see the car, you can tag One Hot Cookie on Facebook or Instagram.

Giordani says they will have some sweet deals for the holiday. Until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 customers can buy a 24-pack of Valentine’s Day for $20. This deal is only applicable to online orders.

The Valentine’s Day cookies come in their exclusive, individually packaged cookie packs that rolled out last year.

The cookie flavors in the packs are exclusive to Valentine’s Day and include: chocolate raspberry, extreme peanut butter cup, white chocolate cherry. vanilla sprinkle, blueberry cheesecake and Twix.

For those wanting to spend a night in, they have create your own cookie kits and make your own hot cocoa bomb kits for sale.

If your Valentine is outside the Valley, you have until the end of day Wednesday to place your delivery orders to guarantee delivery in time for the holiday.

For those of you in the Valley, you can head to One Hot Cookie and place and pick up orders throughout the weekend. They have extended hours on Valentine’s Day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

You can order on their smartphone app, visit the One Hot Cookie website or call ahead at 330-651-8294 to place orders in advance.

Customers can also come in and enjoy post-dinner dessert inside the store at a table or on the swings.

One Hot Cookie is located at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman.