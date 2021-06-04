OH. Donut Co. opens store in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OH. Donut Company opened their second location in the Valley last month.

Their new store is in downtown Youngstown, at the former location of their sister store, One Hot Cookie.

“It’s been super steady for the last two weeks. We’re excited for fall and for everyone to come back to the office, for campus to be back in,” said Morgen Chretien.

You can check out their new location at 112 W. Commerce Street Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

OH Donut Co. is also located in Boardman next to One Hot Cookie at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd.