O’Charley’s locations update hours, looking to hire after staffing issues

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar updated their hours temporarily, starting this week.

According to a Facebook post from the Boardman location general manager Rick Dionisio, O’Charley’s will be closed on Mondays “due to staffing related issues.”

After reaching out to confirm, we found out that all Covelli-owned locations in the Valley will be closed on Mondays.

O’Charley’s will continue to serve customers Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Dionisio also added that anyone seeking employment should call the restaurant at (330) 259-0207 and ask to speak to a manager.