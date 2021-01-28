New year, new flooring with the help of Satolli Carpet and Floor Covering

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – New flooring can be a major project to begin looking into, but since we are still staying home more often, why not give your home some needed TLC?

At Satolli Carpet and Floor Covering, you can find flooring perfect for any home or lifestyle. The carpet and hard floor coverings are built to last and take on life’s daily messes.

So whether you have kids, dogs or a messy handyman in your home, your flooring can handle it.

“Most of the carpet I sell is 100% stain-proof. You can dump bleach on it and it doesn’t change the color of the fiber,” said owner Eric Thompson.

To keep those floors looking its best, there are a few things you can do.

“For carpet, we recommend that it is professionally steam cleaned at least once each year, more often if necessary. We also sell spot remover and those kind of products that can help clean with daily maintenance for both carpet and hard surfaces as well,” said Thompson.

With thousands of options of colors and styles, Satolli’s works with clients, asking them questions to find exactly the product that not only is the best fit, but also affordable for each customer.

Customers can come into the store then take samples home to see them in their home’s lighting with their furniture and wall colors.

Then, someone will come out to your home and take care of measurements and estimates at no additional cost.

To save even more money, customers can come in and look at a variety of remnant carpet.

“We have an entire warehouse that’s full of nothing but rolls of carpet and remnants. So, if you have four bedrooms that you want to all do in the same color, we have that. If you have just the steps and hall that you want to do in the same color, we have that. So, everything’s here and most of those remnants, some of them are 75% off. So, they are really a great value,” said Thompson.

Customers have left very positive reviews of the installation on their social media pages and on their website.

This is the perfect time of year to get remodeling done in the home to start the year fresh.

Satolli Carpet and Floor Covering is located at 361 High Street NE in Warren. You can also give them a call at (330) 394-7573 or visit the Satolli Carpet and Floor Covering website.