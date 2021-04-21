New Domino’s Pizza now open in Boardman, looking to fill positions

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Domino’s Pizza opened up in Boardman recently and is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions.

“We are dedicated to the Boardman area and are excited to get to know the residents,” said Ammar Jali, Boardman Domino’s franchise owner. “We have hired a fantastic team of folks who live in the area, and they are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service and innovative ordering technology to the community.”

The pizza giant offers contactless delivery, and carryout with “Carside delivery” as a contactless option to pick up at the store.

Domino’s is looking to hire delivery drivers, customer service representatives and assistant managers.

If you are interested in applying, you can visit the Domino’s website.

To place an order, you can order online or call the store at (330) 259-7911.

The new Boardman store is located at 7100 Lockwood Blvd.