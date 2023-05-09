BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new loan office in Mahoning County.

Consumers National Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new loan office in the South Bridge Executive Park. The 1,800-square-foot loan center includes several offices and a conference room. It will serve as the Mahoning County base for the bank’s commercial and residential mortgage lenders and will provide office space for other lending support functions.

Consumers Bank has been serving Mahoning County businesses and families from its Lisbon and Salem offices. This is the bank’s first physical location in Mahoning County.

Consumers National Bank President and CEO Ralph J. Lober II said establishing a location in Boardman is another successful step for the bank.

“Consumers is happy to bring our unique brand of community banking to the Boardman market,” said Lober. “While the bank has been active in Mahoning County for decades, we are pleased to extend our commitment to the market with the new South Bridge location.”

Mark Taylor is the vice president and business banker. He will serve business clients in the Mahoning County market from the new office in Boardman. Taylor, who lives in Canfield, has 25 years of banking experience in commercial lending at regional and community banks. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Youngstown State University.

“Mark is well known in the community,” said Lober. “This office will help him and our mortgage team meet Boardman’s commercial and residential credit needs. Past loan centers have evolved into full-service branches. We hope that’s the case here.”

Also on staff is Rob Kelly, who will use the South Bridge office as a base to provide clients with local access to a full range of mortgage solutions. He has over 20 years of mortgage lending experience. Kelly attended East Liverpool High School and earned a Bachelor of Science from Ohio University.

The new branch of Consumers National Bank is located at 725 Boardman-Canfield Road, Building I, in Boardman.