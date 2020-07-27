Why it’s important to clean the exterior of your home and business

The importance of getting the exterior of your home or business cleaned regularly can sometimes be overlooked. Not only does this help preserve the value of your property long term but it also gets rid of any natural and/or man-made elements that can live on the outside. Of course dirt, grime, mold, mildew and algae is not the prettiest to look at. Some may not see the serious effects is has on the property and also the health hazards that potentially comes with it. In times like these, it is especially important to have these elements removed. If not, you may notice your friends, family and employees coughing, sneezing and experience other allergies when being in or outside of the property. With Covid-19 still lurking around, here are some facts you should be aware of:

Covid-19 lives on windows for up to 5 days

Covid-19 lives on doorknobs for up to 5 days

Covid-19 lives on your deck for up to 4 days

There are several reasons why you should hire a professional for your exterior cleaning. If you are a home owner, the main reason is that it keeps you off of the ladder and also prevents potential damage to your home if you are unsure how to properly clean it. If you own a commercial business, it allows the customer to know that you take pride of your business, especially if you own a restaurant. The outside of your business is a representation of your business as a whole. Your cleanliness and commitment to customer satisfaction can very well be judged on the outside looking in.

Picture Perfect Window Cleaning is fully insured, bonded and strives to provide superior service to keep your home and/or business clean and safe. We guarantee complete customer satisfaction and if you are not within 48 hours, we will be out the next day to ensure that you are. Our professional staff is courteous, well-trained and always in uniform. Picture Perfect offers many services aside from window cleaning such as power washing, soft washing of roofs, surface cleaning, gutters and chandelier cleaning. We will be sure to completely sanitize your home and/or commercial business and get it looking Picture Perfect.

