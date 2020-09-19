Why Businesses Should Utilize Electrostatic Spraying

Have the peace of mind that your home or office has been completely sanitized utilizing our electrostatic sprayers and disinfectant. This is the best way to ensure your space has been thoroughly disinfected. Morning Star Cleaning is now offering electrostatic spraying for area homes and businesses.

Electrostatic spraying has become the most effective tool to combat Coronavirus. Our Victory Sprayers positively charge the disinfectant particles as they are released. Once the mist is airborne, the particles repel each other and look for surfaces to attach. The disinfectant will wrap around an object 360 degrees for complete coverage.

Just as important as the sprayers is the disinfectant. We use Bioesque Botanical Disinfectant Solution in our machines. It kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, fungi, molds, and allergens. It kills the Coronavirus within one minute of contact. Bioesque Disinfectant is EPA approved, environmentally friendly and contains no harsh chemicals. It is safe and harmless to humans, pets and food. Our fine mist will not harm electronics or office supplies. Once sprayed, the area will also be deodorized with a clean grapefruit lemongrass scent.

Morning Star Cleaning has been in the commercial cleaning business for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated. For more information and a free quote, please visit our website at www.mstarcleaning.com or call 330-518-9657 today.