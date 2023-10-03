DAMASCUS, Ohio (WKBN) – When it comes to enrolling in Medicare, experts say it’s not something you should try to do all by yourself.

The Barnes Agency in Damascus specializes in helping you understand when and how to enroll while clarifying your options.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there and there’s so much information that is so confusing,” said Tim Barnes, LUTCF, FSS at The Barnes agency. “It seems like everybody has a relative whose neighbor’s sister-in-law didn’t do the proper steps and ended up paying a big penalty.”

The Barnes Agency can help so that doesn’t happen to you since Medicare is not one-size-fits-all. The agency’s website features several questions to prepare you for your no-cost, no-obligation, no-pressure consultation.

“There’s a lot of lifestyle questions we need to have answered concerning things like travel and fitness that could affect your health,” said Barnes. “These all come into play when we are selecting a plan. We can then answer your questions, help find the right plan for you and then continue the relationship by servicing that plan.”

Most importantly, you don’t want to end up in a situation that doesn’t cover your needs

“Everybody is in a different situation. Really it’s a matter of them coming and talking to find out what fits for them,” said Barnes. “You don’t want to end up in a plan that doesn’t cover your medications or something you can’t get out of for a year.”

The Barnes Agency can also help if you’re happy with the plan you are in, but there are changes coming to your plan.

The Barnes Agency is located at 28941 Salem-Alliance Road in Damascus, Ohio. Call (330) 537-9922 and visit them online at TBAMedicare.com.