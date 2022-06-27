(WKBN) – There’s so much going on outside of the typical day-to-day classroom setting at Campbell City Schools. The CLWCC is open to the public and offers everything from room rentals to pickleball and weight lifting and the NEO Impact Academy which is helping high school students get college credit tuition-free.

To learn more about the Community Literacy Workforce & Cultural Center, visit CLWCC.org. For more information about the Northeast Ohio Impact Academy, visit NEOImpactAcademy.org.