WARREN, Oh (WKBN) – If you’re looking for award-winning, mouth-watering BBQ, look no further than Cockeye BBQ in Warren. What was once a side hustle for owner Eric Hoover just celebrated its seventh successful year in business.

Cockeye BBQ offers dine-in or take-out low and slow real wood-fired BBQ. Try the ever-popular “Gosh Darn Mess Plate” consisting of pulled pork, a double helping of mac and cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings. Other standouts include the one-meat plate, the two-meat plate, and the three-meat sampler. There are also dozens of fresh sides made from scratch daily. When it’s time for dessert, don’t forget the Cockeye creamery which offers homemade, Ohio dairy ice cream.

Cockeye BBQ is located at 1805 Parkman Rd NW. Call (330) 369-4227 or visit Cockeye BBQ online at CockeyeBBQ.com.