BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) Medical supplies don’t come cheap, especially in the current economy. So how do you save money while getting the supplies you need? You head to family-owned Sav+On MediMart in Boardman or Girard. They save you money by reducing the cost of medical supplies tremendously because they don’t have insurance contracts. Sav+On MediMart makes necessary medical supplies affordable especially if you have insurance with a high deductible or high co-insurance.

For example, if you have a prescription for an item from your doctor, Sav+On Medimart does cash and carry. You simply pay for the item, take it home and then get reimbursed by your insurance company. Their knowledgeable staff will even teach you how to use the equipment. Sav+On Medimart can also order products and deliver them and will install them for free. They’ve got you covered from lift chairs, scooters, bathroom needs and safety needs just to name a few. Also available are portable concentrators, Covid-19 testing, CPAPs, masks, filters, walking necessities and so much more.

Visit their two locations at 300 N. State Street in Girard and 404 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 100 in Boardman. Call 1-855-545-6685 and visit them online at www.SavOnMedimart.com.