YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened on Oct. 1, and if you are a college student heading to class next fall, this form should be filled out whether you are asking the feds for money or not.

Many colleges used the form to determine scholarships and other aid, so almost every student who wants some of that money needs to fill it out, and so do their parents in most situations.