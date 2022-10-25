CANFIELD, Oh (WKBN) – The Center for Applied Health Sciences is conducting two studies focused on two common issues affecting both men and women of all ages.

The Center focuses on scientific studies using human participants to help people stay healthy through diet, exercise, and sometimes, dietary supplements. A team of physicians, scientists, dietitians, and research professionals are looking for people who want to participate in two different studies, both focused on joint health.

The first six-month-long study will focus on knee and hip pain and if naturally occurring dietary supplements can help. The second study will track changes in bone density using a body scan.

The Center for Applied Health Sciences is located at 6570 Seville Drive in Canfield. Its research services include study design and protocol development, subject recruitment, scientific publication in peer-reviewed medical journals, and new product development.

Candidates interested in participating in a study can go online or call (330) 926-6927.