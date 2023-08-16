BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local community behavioral health center is helping people of all ages who suffer from dozens of different conditions to be treated in one place while often approaching these conditions with a more holistic view.

Restore Compassionate Care consists of a highly trained team of psychiatrists, counselors and other mental health providers who treat people with mental health disorders. The clinic offers medicine-assisted treatments, addiction treatment, family therapy, EMDR therapy and play therapy for kids.

Dr. Rajendra Koirala, M.D. is a psychiatrist who has been in the local area for a decade. He says a lack of a specialized office like Restore Compassionate Care that also focuses on a holistic aspect of health is how the office came to be.

“There are not that many places in the valley that provide holistic integrated treatment,” said Dr. Koirala. “We wanted to provide services in the Mahoning Valley area so people can get one treatment in one place that’s more integrated and multidisciplinary.”

Restore Compassionate Care provides medications for certain disorders like depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and more, but also specializes in various forms of therapy. It provides Ketamine treatment, Spravato Treatment and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, resistant depression, severe OCD and anxiety. Other services include medical marijuana, opioid use disorder, and multiple caregivers providing highly coordinated and comprehensive care, including EMDR, CBT, and trauma-based therapy.

Restore Compassionate Care accepts Medicaid, Medicare, and most commercial plans.

Restore Compassionate Care is located at 725 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman. For more information, call (330) 330-8655 and visit them online at RestoreComCare.com.