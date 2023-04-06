BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for a carpet cleaning company that treats your rug like it’s at a spa, look no further than Steam Action Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning in Boardman.

Steam Action Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning has been in business for almost 30 years and offers in-house carpet and upholstery cleaning. That includes carpets, laminate flooring, hardwood floors and tile flooring. The company also cleans Oriental rugs. But what’s kept them in business for so long?

“We have very good employees,” said the president of the company Bob Goodrich. “Some of them have been with us for decades. We also have great loyal, customers that we provide excellent service for.”

But they won’t just clean your carpets and upholstery. The company also offers complete fire and water restoration and mold remediation services. Each project and restoration disaster is treated individually with compassion and empathy. The company also utilizes the most advanced equipment along with continuous training for its certified employees.

Steam Action Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning is located at 493 Bev Road, Building 6A in Boardman. Call (330) 782-8600 and visit them online at SteamActionCarpetCleaning.com.