NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business has continued to bring people to the light for more than four decades.

Generator Specialist Inc. is a family-oriented business that was created by owner Mike Krake in 1977. The business services the tri-county area of Mahoning, Columbiana, and Trumbull Counties. And it doesn’t matter where your generator is from either.

“We will go ahead and maintain any generator set made by any manufacturer. We are not proprietary,” said Krake. “One generator is just like another. They have engines that drive them so we are more than happy to maintain generators.”

Generator Specialist Inc. carries name-brand generators such as Generac, Cummins and Kohler, and services for residential, commercial, and industrial backup generators.

Generator Specialist client Jim Fox said he made the call last spring after a power outage at his home due to severe weather.

“A number of trees were down. The electrical grid shut down. We were without power for ten to twelve hours,” said Fox. “My wife and I got a little bit nervous about that. We have three refrigerators, two freezers, an electric oven and an electric cooktop. But most importantly we have a hot tub. And nobody wants to get into a cold hot tub.”

Fox said Krake did an energy audit and suggested the perfect unit to accommodate all of the different appliances in the home.

“I go through and do a survey,” said Krake. “I look at all of the individual appliances that need to run. Then I add up that load and find a generator that will best operate with that load. If you pick too small you may get lights dimming. I would rather go to somebody’s house because then I actually see what they have. What the equipment is like. I want to know what they want. I want to meet their needs.”

Homeowners also don’t have to worry about filling up a generator with gas and changing it out monthly.

“We can go with natural gas,” said Krake. “If they don’t have natural gas we can always go with propane.”

Generator Specialist is located at 12038 Woodworth Road in North Lima. Call (330) 549-5393 and visit them online at GeneratorSpecialist.com.