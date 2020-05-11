Laurel Business Institute was established in 1985 to meet the employment and training needs of this community by preparing individuals for jobs that do and will exist. We offer a wide variety of specialized associate degree programs that correspond with employment needs of the regional business community. Each of our programs was developed with significant input from regional employers. In addition to continually updating our programs and developing new ones, we support our students by staying abreast of future employment trends and by developing our facilities in a way that supports their professional development.

Our goal is to provide students with a quality education and to help them develop their talents, skills, and knowledge for a sustainable career in a strong and viable industry. We design each of our programs with this in mind. We get input from employers who meet with our faculty, staff, and administration to improve existing programs and to help create new ones, depending on the how the economy and needs of industry are evolving. This means that the skills and knowledge you gain when you earn an Associate in Specialized Business or an Associate in Specialized Technology degree from Laurel Technical Institute comes directly from the people who do the hiring and who know what qualities make a reliable and valuable employee.

Laurel Technical Institute is dedicated to providing career-focused Education and Professional Certifications for Individuals seeking Employment in Various Careers in Response to the Needs of the Regional Employer Community. We do this by providing students with work-based learning and hands-on internships and clinical rotations. This helps our students gain valuable experiences in the knowledge needed to succeed outside of the classroom. Our goal is to bridge the gap between school and employment in order to make sure our students are as prepared and successful as they can be in their future.