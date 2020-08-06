How to enhance the beauty of your home and make it more energy efficient

Window Depot, located at 7123 Tiffany Boulevard in Youngstown, is the place to go for those looking for energy efficient window, door and siding options. Window Depot’s window system exceeds Energy Star’s most efficient criteria, creating the most efficient window system available in our area. The increased need to improve energy efficiency and the rising value of single family homes in this area while providing consumers with the confidence to invest in their homes for exterior improvements has allowed Window Depot to flourish and grow to one of the largest exterior home improvement companies in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

We have simplified the customer process from sales through installation to create a worry and stress free experience. The company also has created a personalized design consultation with their customers to help visualize the best styles and options for their homes. This way customers can see what the product will look like on their home before they choose the specific colors and styles.

Window Depot credits its continued yearly growth to the support of its wonderful customer base. The company truly believes that its relationship with its customers and their great experience with them is what has made Window Depot so successful. To further expand on this partnership, this year Window Depot hopes to create a digital communication platform to update customers on the status of orders, appointments and answer questions. The company also offers affordable payment options that allows customers to make their home more energy efficient without a huge upfront cost. Our company focus is to continue to offer more value to customers on their product purchase and experiences than any other home improvement company in the area. Currently Window Depot is offering 0% Interest for 18 MO and installation for only $89, plus 15% off siding, entry doors and gutters.

For more information, contact Window Depot at 330-556-4100 or visit windowdepotyoungstown.com.