How do I buy a wig that works for me?

I have made it my business to know good wigs.

Don’t trust your looks to a cheap catalog or an online site where it is truly a guessing game. I specialize in and have 18 years and three certifications in making you look natural. No one will be able to tell you to have a wig or topper on. I carry 15 of the best brands from the USA and Europe.

Brands you can trust.

Raquel Welch, Estetica, Envy, Belle Tress, Jon Renau, Henry Margu, Tony of Beverly, Ellen Wille and Belle Madame are among the brands you will find. I have made it my business to know and have good wigs. Nothing in my store looks fake, is hot or is uncomfortable. Choosing hair additions, pieces and replacements can be daunting. Let us help you.

Private, personalized consultation. From a private, handicapped accessible entrance on the side of the FNB bank building in downtown Sharon, to the home-like atmosphere of VBLHH, you can feel confident in making your choices here in a private setting, unlike area beauty supply stores.

I’ve been there.

Facing thinning hair or hair loss is something I have been through myself. I had no one to ask questions of, that is one reason I decided to open my own place. I have worn hair additions and/or wigs for over ten years and you would never know. If you are a professional and want the most realistic look possible, let me teach you. You will look so good your coworkers will be jealous :)!

Proud Member of the Better Business Bureau!

Forget the fear that wig salons have things marked up to gouge level. Not this one! I price wigs competitively. Providing quality wigs at a fair price by someone who knows the merchandise is part of the bargain you get by shopping at VBLHH!